Marco Bizot News: Back from ban
Bizot is no longer suspended and is an option once again.
Bizot was shown a red card in the club's last outing, but is eligible for play again, serving his one-game ban. The keeper is likely to return to a bench role behind Emiliano Martinez, only starting in four games all season.
