Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bizot is no longer suspended and is an option once again.

Bizot was shown a red card in the club's last outing, but is eligible for play again, serving his one-game ban. The keeper is likely to return to a bench role behind Emiliano Martinez, only starting in four games all season.

Marco Bizot
Aston Villa
