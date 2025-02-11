Marco Bizot News: Blown away Tuesday
Bizot had four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
Bizot was routed during Tuesday's loss, conceding three on seven shots as PSG dominated the match. It was always going to be a tough match simply due to the talent PSG offer in the attack. Bizot has been an excellent goalkeeper domestically and against easier opponents and has upside elsewhere moving forward.
