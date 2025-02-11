Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Blown away Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Bizot had four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bizot was routed during Tuesday's loss, conceding three on seven shots as PSG dominated the match. It was always going to be a tough match simply due to the talent PSG offer in the attack. Bizot has been an excellent goalkeeper domestically and against easier opponents and has upside elsewhere moving forward.

Marco Bizot
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now