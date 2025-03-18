Marco Bizot News: Consecutive clean sheets

Bizot made two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Reims.

Bizot continued his strong run of form Sunday, turning aside each of the Reims shots on target and making two clearances, earning his second straight clean sheet in a 0-0 draw. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the keeper has managed 11 saves and eight clearances while conceding just four goals and recording three clean sheets. Bizot will try for his third successive clean sheet March 30 when Brest travel to take-on mid-table Toulouse.