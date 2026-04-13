Marco Bizot News: Four saves in draw

Bizot had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Bizot got the nod in goal for Aston Villa on Sunday after Emiliano Martinez (calf) was forced out during warmup, and he was beaten in the 38th minute when Neco Williams ripped a low strike from 20 yards inside the near post to pull the match level. He came up with a big-time stop in the second half, sticking out a leg to deny Morgan Gibbs-White after a heavy deflection off Matty Cash, keeping Villa alive while Forest were pushing hard for a winner. The Dutch keeper has now filled in for six Premier League matches this season, recording 17 saves and one clean sheet, and he's set to remain the starter until Martinez is back to full fitness.