Bizot was thrown in just before kick-off when Emiliano Martinez went down in the warm-up due to back pain. The goalie was quickly active in the game, conceding the opener in the 9th minute from a corner that Jan Paul van Hecke pushed in. He grew into the game and dealt better with crosses as Villa turned the scoreline around. His biggest moment came in stoppage time when he produced a superb reflex save to claw away Danny Welbeck's close-range header and preserve the win. Bizot is expected to remain the starter in goal for the Villains until Emiliano Martinez (back) returns from injury.