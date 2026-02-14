Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Shown red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Bizot was shown a straight red card in the 45th minute of Saturday's FA Cup match against Newcastle United.

Bizot was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United. The goalkeeper will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Dutchman typically starts in the FA Cup but not in league play, so his absence is not expected to significantly impact the team.

