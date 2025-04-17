Fantasy Soccer
Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Will miss clash against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Bizot is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Bizot will miss the clash against Marseille on April. 27, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The goalkeeper has been the undisputed starter in goal for Brest. His absence will force a change with backup keeper Gregoire Coudert stepping in for that game.

Marco Bizot
Brest
