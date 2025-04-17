Marco Bizot News: Will miss clash against Marseille
Bizot is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Bizot will miss the clash against Marseille on April. 27, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The goalkeeper has been the undisputed starter in goal for Brest. His absence will force a change with backup keeper Gregoire Coudert stepping in for that game.
