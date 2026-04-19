Marco Brescianini Injury: Fit for Lecce match

Brescianini (thigh) has returned to full practice and will be an option Monday, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Brescianini has recuperated from an adductor issue and will compete with Cher Ndour, Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Fagioli for one spot in the midfield. He has posted four key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and two tackles (one won) in his last five appearances (two starts).