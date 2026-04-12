Marco Brescianini Injury: Questionable for Lazio bout

Brescianini trained on the side Sunday and is at risk for Monday's match versus Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Brescianini has been dealing with an unspecified ailment for a couple of weeks and, while he was available, he played very little in the previous game because of it. With Nicolo Fagioli suspended, Giovanni Fabbian, Rolando Mandragora and Cher Ndour are the frontrunners to start in the midfield.