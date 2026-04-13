Marco Brescianini Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Brescianini won't be involved Monday due to adductor soreness, Fiorentina announced.
Brescianini is nursing a mild muscular ailment and will be spared altogether to avoid aggravating it. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Monday's away game versus Lecce. Giovanni Fabbian, Rolando Mandragora, Cher Ndour and Jacopo Fazzini will be the lone options in the midfield in this one.
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