Marco Brescianini Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Brescianini won't be involved Monday due to adductor soreness, Fiorentina announced.

Brescianini is nursing a mild muscular ailment and will be spared altogether to avoid aggravating it. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Monday's away game versus Lecce. Giovanni Fabbian, Rolando Mandragora, Cher Ndour and Jacopo Fazzini will be the lone options in the midfield in this one.