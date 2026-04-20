Marco Brescianini News: Bench option

Brescianini (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lecce.

Brescianini was already deemed fit for Monday after he was back in training, and that has come to fruition, as the midfielder resides on the bench. He has started in six of his past eight appearances, although he has only started in seven of his 12 appearances all season, serving in more of a rotational role but starting to earn a bigger role before the injury.