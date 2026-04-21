Marco Brescianini News: Comes in late against Lecce

Brescianini (thigh) had four passes and no other stats in 10 minutes in Monday's 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Brescianini didn't play a lot after dealing with a thigh ailment for a couple of weeks. He might have been surpassed by Cher Ndour in the pecking order. He has tallied two shots (zero on target), three chances created and four crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances (two starts).