Marco Brescianini News: Dishes out assist versus Atalanta

Brescianini assisted once to go with two clearances and one chance created and drew one foul in Friday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Brescianini drew his third start in the last four rounds and set up Roberto Piccoli with a nice through ball ahead of his team's only goal, recording his first assist of the season. He has had a somewhat consistent role since joining on loan in January and will stay permanently, since the condition to trigger the option to buy was Fiorentina avoiding relegation. He has scored once and notched 10 shots (two on target), eight chances created and 20 clearances in 17 outings (10 starts) in the second half of the season.