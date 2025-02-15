Fantasy Soccer
Marco Brescianini headshot

Marco Brescianini News: Serviceable against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Brescianini had five crosses (zero accurate). two tackles (two won), one interception and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Brescianini got the nod over Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson and did a little bit of everything on both ends. He has totaled three shots (two on target), seven crosses (zero accurate), four tackels (three won) and one interception in the last five matches (two starts).

