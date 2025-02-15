Marco Brescianini News: Serviceable against Cagliari

Brescianini had five crosses (zero accurate). two tackles (two won), one interception and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Brescianini got the nod over Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson and did a little bit of everything on both ends. He has totaled three shots (two on target), seven crosses (zero accurate), four tackels (three won) and one interception in the last five matches (two starts).