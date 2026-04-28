Marco Carnesecchi News: Allows three goals versus Cagliari

Carnesecchi had one save and one clearance and gave up three goals in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Cagliari.

Carnesecchi was let down by his defense early in the game and conceded on pretty much all Cagliari attempts on target. He has secured two clean sheets in the last five fixtures, surrendering five goals and making 13 saves. Up next, Atalanta will host Genoa on Saturday.