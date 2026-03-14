Marco Carnesecchi News: Beaten once in Inter clash

Carnesecchi had two saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Carnesecchi was a little surprised Inter's goal, perhaps not anticipating a shot, but he made up for that with a monster save on Marcus Thuram later in the game. He hasn't blanked the adversaries in seven matches, making 17 saves and giving up 15 goals, mostly due to Bayern Munich's recent drubbing. Up next, Atalanta will play the second leg of the UEFA Champions League match-up away Wednesday and then host Verona next Sunday.