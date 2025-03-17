Marco Carnesecchi News: Beaten twice by Inter

Carnesecchi had two saves and two clearances and gave up two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Carnesecchi had two brilliant saves in the first half, but Inter created in spades in the second one and broke through thanks to a Carlos Augusto header and a close-range effort by Lautaro Martinez. He has kept two clean sheets and allowed five goals in the last five matches, making eight saves. Atalanta will face Fiorentina away on March 30.