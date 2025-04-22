Marco Carnesecchi News: Clean sheet in away win

Carnesecchi had one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Carnesecchi was only required to make one save as he kept an away clean sheet to Milan. He has kept back-to-back clean sheets, bringing him to 12 clean sheets in 30 games this season. Since he returned from an injury, he has kept six clean sheets in nine Serie A, which included four clean sheets in a row previously.