Marco Carnesecchi News: Comes up big versus Roma

Carnesecchi had eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Carnesecchi couldn't secure the clean sheet but batted away several shots, had a pair of superb saves on Donyell Malen and came close to his season high. He has blanked the opponents twice, surrendered two goals and made 12 saves in the last four matches. Up next, Atalanata will face Cagliari away next Monday.