Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes once in Juventus tilt
Carnesecchi registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Juventus.
Carnesecchi didn't look great on the lone goal, as he failed to corral a cross after a deflection, and Jeremie Boga pounced on it. He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets. He has given up eight goals and made 12 saves in his last five starts. Up next, Atalanta will face Roma away Saturday.
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