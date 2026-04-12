Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes once in Juventus tilt

Carnesecchi registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Juventus.

Carnesecchi didn't look great on the lone goal, as he failed to corral a cross after a deflection, and Jeremie Boga pounced on it. He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets. He has given up eight goals and made 12 saves in his last five starts. Up next, Atalanta will face Roma away Saturday.