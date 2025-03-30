Fantasy Soccer
Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes once versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Carnesecchi made three saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Carnesecchi could do little on a surgical strike by Moise Kean but kept his team in the game with a few superb saves in the second half. He has secured a clean sheet in three of the last five fixtures, giving up three goals and making 10 saves. Atalanta will host Lazio next Sunday.

