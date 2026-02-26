Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes one against Dortmund

Carnesecchi registered three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Carnesecchi would not earn the clean sheet Wednesday but still would come away with the win, making three massive saves. However, it is a third straight game without a clean sheet, with 13 this season between UCL and league play. He will face Sassoulo on Sunday in the club's next outing.