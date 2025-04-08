Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes one in defeat

Carnesecchi recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lazio.

Carnesecchi recorded a minimum of two saves for a fifth consecutive league game and is up to a total of 11 saves, compared to four goals against over that span. This is only the third time this season that he has gone three straight league matches without a clean sheet. Up next for Atalanta is a meeting with Bologna on Sunday.