Marco Carnesecchi headshot

Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Carnesecchi recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lazio.

Carnesecchi recorded a minimum of two saves for a fifth consecutive league game and is up to a total of 11 saves, compared to four goals against over that span. This is only the third time this season that he has gone three straight league matches without a clean sheet. Up next for Atalanta is a meeting with Bologna on Sunday.

Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
