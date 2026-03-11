Marco Carnesecchi headshot

Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes six goals versus Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Carnesecchi recorded six saves and allowed six goals in Tuesday's 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Carnesecchi did the best he could and prevented the score from getting even worse, but his defense completely fell apart in this one. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in six tilts, making 15 saves and allowing 14 goals. Up next, Atalanta will face Inter away Saturday.

Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
