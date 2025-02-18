Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Carnesecchi headshot

Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Carnesecchi had one save and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

Ever since December, Carnesecchi has struggled in the Champions League, conceding multiple goals in all but one of its four UCL appearances. He finished this season's European campaign with 14 saves, nine goals conceded and five clean sheets. Carnesecchi will shift his focus to the Serie A, and an upcoming Sunday game at Empoli.

Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now