Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes three goals

Carnesecchi had one save and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge.

Ever since December, Carnesecchi has struggled in the Champions League, conceding multiple goals in all but one of its four UCL appearances. He finished this season's European campaign with 14 saves, nine goals conceded and five clean sheets. Carnesecchi will shift his focus to the Serie A, and an upcoming Sunday game at Empoli.