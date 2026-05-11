Marco Carnesecchi News: Concedes twice versus Milan
Carnesecchi registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory over AC Milan.
Carnesecchi had a strong showing, coming close to his season high in saves, but allowed two late goals, one from close range and the other on a PK. He has kept three clean sheets in the last seven fixtures, making 23 saves and giving up seven goals. Atalanta will host Bologna in the next round.
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