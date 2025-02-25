Marco Carnesecchi News: Easy day in goal

Carnesecchi made one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 5-0 win versus Empoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Carnesecchi could have relaxed in a hammock for the full 90 minutes against Empoli, and he likely could have gotten away with it. The keeper quite simply had a stress free match. He only had to make one save, and the hosts could muster just 0.08 expected goals on target. Still, Carnesecchi will take his eighth clean sheet of the Serie A campaign, even if he did not have to work particularly hard for it. And to top it off, he could have just as a serene time in goal against Venezia on Saturday, who are one place below Empoli in the table.