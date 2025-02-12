Marco Carnesecchi News: On bench Wednesday
Carnesecchi (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge.
Carnesecchi is back with the team after a thigh injury, missing two matches due to his injury. However, he is not in his regular starting role, instead placed on the bench in what appears to be a cautious move. That said, he will look to see the start next outing, starting in all 29 of his appearances this season.
