Marco Carnesecchi headshot

Marco Carnesecchi News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Carnesecchi (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge.

Carnesecchi is back with the team after a thigh injury, missing two matches due to his injury. However, he is not in his regular starting role, instead placed on the bench in what appears to be a cautious move. That said, he will look to see the start next outing, starting in all 29 of his appearances this season.

Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
More Stats & News
