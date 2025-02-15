Marco Carnesecchi News: Plucks grass against Cagliair

Carnesecchi had one clearance and no saves while securing a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Carnesecchi returned between the sticks after three matches, as he was given a few extra days to recover fully despite being available midweek, and didn't need to soil his gloves in this one. He has blanked the opponents twice, made 10 saves and surrendered six goals in his last five appearances. Atalanta will face Empoli away next Sunday.