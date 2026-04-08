Marco Carnesecchi News: Secures clean sheet

Carnesecchi made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Carnesecchi made no saves in Monday's 3-0 win against Lecce, extending his run to two consecutive clean sheets. The goalkeeper is enjoying an excellent Serie A campaign, recording 91 saves, conceding 27 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in 31 appearances. He will look to extend his streak against Juventus on Saturday.