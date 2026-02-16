Marco Carnesecchi News: Six saves for win

Carnesecchi registered six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

Carnesecchi was brilliant Saturday. He stopped all six shots he faced and did enough to come away with a win and the clean sheet. It was one of his best performances of the season, and one that well-earned a man of the match award. Carnesecchi will have to continue this form heading into Champions League play after the league phase.