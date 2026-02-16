Marco Carnesecchi News: Six saves for win
Carnesecchi registered six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.
Carnesecchi was brilliant Saturday. He stopped all six shots he faced and did enough to come away with a win and the clean sheet. It was one of his best performances of the season, and one that well-earned a man of the match award. Carnesecchi will have to continue this form heading into Champions League play after the league phase.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now