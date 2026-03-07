Marco Carnesecchi headshot

Marco Carnesecchi News: Struggles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Carnesecchi made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Udinese.

This was a poor effort from Carnesecchi, who didn't make any saves and put his side in a tough spot even though they eventually got a draw. The goalkeeper will need to be better to avoid a major letdown against Bayern Munich, a side which scored 22 goals in eight UCL group stage games and 92 goals in 25 Bundesliga games.

Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now