Marco Carnesecchi News: Struggles in draw

Carnesecchi made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Udinese.

This was a poor effort from Carnesecchi, who didn't make any saves and put his side in a tough spot even though they eventually got a draw. The goalkeeper will need to be better to avoid a major letdown against Bayern Munich, a side which scored 22 goals in eight UCL group stage games and 92 goals in 25 Bundesliga games.