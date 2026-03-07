Marco Carnesecchi News: Struggles in draw
Carnesecchi made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Udinese.
This was a poor effort from Carnesecchi, who didn't make any saves and put his side in a tough spot even though they eventually got a draw. The goalkeeper will need to be better to avoid a major letdown against Bayern Munich, a side which scored 22 goals in eight UCL group stage games and 92 goals in 25 Bundesliga games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now