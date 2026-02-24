Marco Carnesecchi News: Three saves in win

Carnesecchi registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Carnesecchi repelled three Napoli shots on goal Sunday and made one clearance to help lift Atalanta to a 2-1 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances (all competitions), the veteran keeper has produced 19 saves (one penalty save) and six clearances while conceding just four goals and recording two clean sheets. Carnesecchi will look to continue his strong run of form Wednesday when Atalanta host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League Knockout Playoff matchup.