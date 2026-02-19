Marco Carnesecchi News: Two clearances in loss

Carnesecchi registered no saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Carnesecchi made two clearances and zero saves Tuesday as Atalanta were eased-past in a 2-0 road defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Over his most recent two Champions League appearances, the veteran keeper has conceded five goals without making a single save. Look for Carnesecchi to produce a bounce-back performance Sunday when Atalanta hosts third place Napoli.