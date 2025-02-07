Fantasy Soccer
Marco Davide Faraoni headshot

Marco Davide Faraoni Injury: Called up for Atalanta game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Faraoni (undisclosed) has been included in Verona's squad list to face Atalanta on Saturday.

Faraoni has shaken off a muscular issue that sidelined him for two weeks and will be an extra option on both flanks. He has generally gotten minutes only when somebody was missing throughout the season, which won't be the case Saturday. He has played just five times (one start), tallying one key pass, nine crosses (two accurate), five tackles and five clearnaces.

Marco Davide Faraoni
Verona
