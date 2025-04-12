Fantasy Soccer
Marco Davide Faraoni Injury: Will return against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Faraoni (calf) "will be called up Sunday," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Faraoni has recuperated from a calf injury that cost him two matches and will provide depth behind the starters on both flanks. He has notched two chances created, eight crosses (two accurate), nine tackles (eight won) and nine clearances in his last five displays (three starts). He has been an unused sub thrice in the last three months.

