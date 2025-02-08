Marco Davide Faraoni News: On Bench Saturday

Faraoni (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Atalanta.

Faraoni was included in the squad list Friday after recovering from a muscular issue that sidelined him for two weeks. While he may not be ready to start yet, he could appear as a substitute and provide cover on both flanks. However, he is likely to remain a bench option for now, as he has only featured this season when others were unavailable.