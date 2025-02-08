Fantasy Soccer
Marco Davide Faraoni headshot

Marco Davide Faraoni News: On Bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Faraoni (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Atalanta.

Faraoni was included in the squad list Friday after recovering from a muscular issue that sidelined him for two weeks. While he may not be ready to start yet, he could appear as a substitute and provide cover on both flanks. However, he is likely to remain a bench option for now, as he has only featured this season when others were unavailable.

Marco Davide Faraoni
Verona
More Stats & News
