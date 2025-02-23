Marco Davide Faraoni News: Shows well in Fiorentina match

Faraoni won three of four tackles and generated three crosses (one accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Faraoni filled in for Domagoj Bradaric (suspension) and showed up on both ends in the upset win. He has had a limited role so far, but one spot on the wing is still somewhat up for grabs. He has logged two key passes, 12 crosses (three accurate), nine tackles and seven clearances in six seasonal appearances (two starts).