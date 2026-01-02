Delgado made 37 appearances for the second straight season, extending his streak of 30+ MLS appearances to five consecutive years. He contributed three goals and four assists in 2025, while also creating 41 chances and recording 60 tackles. His consistency and reliability quickly made him an integral part of LAFC's midfield in his first year with the club, impacting the game on both sides of the field. Given his track record, the midfielder will likely remain a starter in 2026 and is on course for yet another 30+ appearance campaign.