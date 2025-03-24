Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Delgado headshot

Marco Delgado News: Solid in middle of pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Delgado assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Delgado put in a good foot against SKC on Saturday as LAFC cruised to a 2-0 road victory. In 87 minutes played, the midfielder registered one assist, made eight passes into the final third, won his only tackle, and made five clearances. The assist was Delgado's first goal contribution in four MLS starts this season. He will hope to build on Saturday's performance this Sunday against San Diego FC.

Marco Delgado
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now