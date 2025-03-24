Marco Delgado News: Solid in middle of pitch

Delgado assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Delgado put in a good foot against SKC on Saturday as LAFC cruised to a 2-0 road victory. In 87 minutes played, the midfielder registered one assist, made eight passes into the final third, won his only tackle, and made five clearances. The assist was Delgado's first goal contribution in four MLS starts this season. He will hope to build on Saturday's performance this Sunday against San Diego FC.