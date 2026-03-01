Marco Delgado headshot

Marco Delgado News: Two goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Delgado scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Delgado wasted no time making his presence felt, opening the scoring in the eighth minute before later adding an assist as LAFC seized control early in Houston. He timed his run perfectly to arrive in the box for the opener, then set up Stephen Eustaquio with a sharp final pass that led to a long range finish in the second half. His off ball motor helped LAFC keep Houston on their heels, especially after the red cards shifted the game state, and he capped off a strong all around performance with four tackles and two chances created.

Marco Delgado
Los Angeles Football Club
