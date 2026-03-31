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Marco Farfan Injury: Back in light training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Farfan (foot) made progress in his recovery and resumed training drills without the ball Monday, per RG La Deportiva.

Farfan still seems to be a few weeks away from regaining full health but could aim to appear towards the end of the season after being sidelined since January. He served as the Tigers' first-choice left-back prior to the injury, and his spot has been covered by Vladimir Lorona for most of the time he has been out. The former FC Dallas man played 19 games last year during his first Liga MX campaign, producing two goals and one assist in that span.

Marco Farfan
Tigres UANL
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