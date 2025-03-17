Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Farfan headshot

Marco Farfan News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Farfan recorded two tackles (zero won) and 10 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Farfan had everything to do behind the ball throughout Saturday's clash. Vancouver dominated the ball and kept Farfan pinned in his own third, with few chances to ever link with the attack. Farfan is at his best when he can bomb forward, though he often struggles to do so when the midfield ahead of him gets overrun.

Marco Farfan
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now