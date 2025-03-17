Marco Farfan News: Busy defensively

Farfan recorded two tackles (zero won) and 10 clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Farfan had everything to do behind the ball throughout Saturday's clash. Vancouver dominated the ball and kept Farfan pinned in his own third, with few chances to ever link with the attack. Farfan is at his best when he can bomb forward, though he often struggles to do so when the midfield ahead of him gets overrun.