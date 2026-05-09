Marco Farfan News: On bench against Chivas

Farfan (foot) is available as a substitute in Saturday's quarterfinals matchup against Guadalajara.

Farfan has missed practically the entire Clausura campaign after undergoing foot surgery in January, and his return comes only for the final rounds of both Liga MX and CONCACAF competitions. Francisco Reyes has recently done a decent job at left-back, and both Jesus Alberto Angulo and Vladimir Lorona are also fit and offer a variety of options for that role, so the former FC Dallas man might not regain a starting spot until he's in optimal condition.