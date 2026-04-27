Marco Friedl Injury: Could return soon

Friedl (groin) is questionable for Saturday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Malik Hanke of Deichstube. "We have to wait and see, Marco. Even though it wasn't structural damage, the complaints were so strong that he simply wasn't able to play or be ready for action at all yesterday, from the start. There are now only three full training days until Augsburg, and tomorrow we still have the regeneration day. We have to watch from day to day."

Friedl is still working his way back from a muscle injury and is not yet deemed fit for play, although he is trying for Saturday's match. This will likely come down to how much he can train this week, needing to recover a decent amount after it was claimed his complaints were enough to not even think of him playing in their last contest. He has been their lead defender this year when fit, leaving Amos Pieper, Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly and Niklas Stark as center-backs if Friedl continues on the sidelines.