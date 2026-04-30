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Marco Friedl Injury: Expected to be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Friedl (groin) returned to full training Thursday and should be available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Captain Friedl, who has only been participating in partial training or managing his workload recently, should be in the squad for the match. He trained fully today. If he trains tomorrow, we can assume he will be available."

Friedl's return to full training is a significant development after a spell in which his workload had been carefully managed due to the groin issue. The Bremen captain has been their most important defensive figure this season when fit, and his potential return gives coach Daniel Thioune a major boost heading into Saturday's fixture. His absence had forced Amos Pieper, Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly and Niklas Stark to cover at center-back, and the defensive unit should benefit considerably from having their leader back in contention. Manager Daniel Thioune stopped short of fully confirming his availability, making Friday's training session the deciding factor in his inclusion in the matchday squad. A return for Friedl would be a timely boost for Bremen as they push through the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Marco Friedl
Werder Bremen
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