Marco Friedl Injury: Out for the time being

Friedl will miss upcoming games due to a strained medial ligament injury. It is unclear when he will return, but early April is a possibility. His rehabilitation is progressing well. Amos Pieper is likely to see increased playing time during the captain's absence.