Marco Friedl Injury: Out until international break

Friedl (knee) is likely targeting a return after the international break, according to coach Ole Werner in a press conference. "Marco is currently working individually but remains very present in the dressing room. We will monitor his increased workload over the next week but expect him to be available after the international break."

