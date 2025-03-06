Fantasy Soccer
Marco Friedl Injury: Out until international break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Friedl (knee) is likely targeting a return after the international break, according to coach Ole Werner in a press conference. "Marco is currently working individually but remains very present in the dressing room. We will monitor his increased workload over the next week but expect him to be available after the international break."

Friedl is expected to return in about a month after the international break. He is currently working individually and managing an increased workload. Once fully fit, the defender should likely reclaim his starting spot in the back three.

