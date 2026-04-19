Marco Friedl News: Back from ban
Friedl is no longer banned and is an option to play again in the coming games.
Friedl is back from his time away from play, serving a match ban due to a red card. With 27 starts in 27 appearances, he should almost immediately find his spot back in the starting XI, recording five clean sheets while netting a rare goal.
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