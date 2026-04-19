Marco Friedl headshot

Marco Friedl News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Friedl is no longer banned and is an option to play again in the coming games.

Friedl is back from his time away from play, serving a match ban due to a red card. With 27 starts in 27 appearances, he should almost immediately find his spot back in the starting XI, recording five clean sheets while netting a rare goal.

Marco Friedl
Werder Bremen
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