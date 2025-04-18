Marco Friedl News: Extends contract with Bremen

Friedl has signed a contract extension with Werder Bremen for the coming years, the club announced. "We are delighted that Marco wants to continue his journey with us at Werder. It's a strong signal and demonstrates his commitment to our club. As captain, Marco is an important pillar of the team. He will continue to be one of the players around whom we want to continue building an exciting and developing team," explained Peter Niemeyer.

Friedl will remain Bremen's captain for the coming years after extending his contract on Friday. He has now made 193 appearances for the Green and Whites over the last seven years and will continue his journey at the club. This season, he has made 21 appearances and helped the team secure five clean sheets.